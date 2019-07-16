One Tank Trip: Zipping through the Piney Woods

NEW YORK, Texas (KETK) – This week we’re airing our One Tank Trip Series! It’s where we take you around East Texas on one tank of gas to fun and affordable places for you and your family to enjoy. For this trip, we’re going to New York, Texas for a ziplining adventure deep in the piney woods.

“We’re at a very unique spot here in East Texas. We’re at the highest elevation in all of East Texas, we’ve got 30 miles of panoramic views.” Carson Shultz, New York Texas Zipline Adventures Owner

This is New York Texas Zipline Adventures. There’s nothing New York about it though because it’s in the midst of beautiful nature!

RELATED: One Tank Trip: Animals and gators galore

“It didn’t look like Texas, it had canopies all over the road,” Destynee Morte, zipline rider, said. “I just felt like I was in a different state.”

“We were looking for things to do, like mother-daughter fun things, something outdoors,” Shaunna Harris, zipline rider, said.

It’s great for family bonding and making a memory with loved ones. You’ll get plenty of laughs and excitement out of it and it really is a good fit for the whole family.

“I’ve toured guests from 5 to 88 years old, so it’s a good fun for everybody,” Shultz said.

You’ll start in ground school, simple enough, before riding six or nine ziplines depending on your course. They vary is size and height, each one bringing a different view from above ground.

In between, walking to the different zip platforms, you’ll walk beautiful trails in nature as you await the next ride. It creates the perfect getaway from our everyday lives.

It might sound scary, but you get the hang of it really easily and there’s a thrill in itself of just being able to do it, feeling accomplished for being a little adventurous.

“I was really nervous at first, I was like I can’t believe I’m doing this! But it was great and the last one you go so fast, it’s awesome.” Shaunna Harris, zipline rider

You can challenge yourself here, build your confidence, make a memory, and feel the adrenaline of a new adventure.

“I just tell people to come out to a unique setting and unique experience, because you couple the two together, it makes life long memories for folks,” Shultz said.

New York Zipline Adventures is a small family-owned business and offers you and your family a several hour ziplining experience. It’s tucked back in the country and has a homey feel to it when you pull up. The owners are known for their hospitality, something you’ll see in their Facebook reviews. Visit their Facebook Page here and their website goziptexas.com.

We hope you liked this One Tank Trip! Another destination for you to check out is the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park. Find that story here.