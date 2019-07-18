One Tank Trip: Summer motivation in martial arts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This week we’re airing our one tank trip series! It’s where we take you around East Texas on one tank of gas to fun and affordable places for you and your family to enjoy.

For this adventure, we’re going inside of a martial arts studio to take you to summer camp! It’s not your typical summer camp though at Songham Martial Arts Academy in Tyler.

“They’re learning martial arts, they’re learning to be safe. It’s educational. We go out every day and at least once or twice a week we try to do something educational.” Dometrius Hill, Songham Martial Arts Academy lead instructor

These kids have a full day packed of new adventure every time both in and outside the studio.

“Usually we go to the movies, yesterday we went golfing, today we’re going to a water park,” a summer camper said.

“I think my favorite part about it is the field trips and the martial arts stuff I think is really interesting and I love doing the forms,” a summer camper said.

Now if you’re thinking this is only for the kid, you’re wrong. The parents are allowed to join in on the fun too by partaking in classes. The best part is it’s free for parents if their kid is enrolled in summer camp.

“The family that prays together stays together. The family that trains together, also stays together. So parents can come and learn with their kids.” Dometrius Hill

If a parent wants to come in the evening and do cardio kickboxing or other classes, they’re more than welcome to do so.

“The reason why I offer that is because we believe it’s important for parents to model the behavior they want to see in their children,” Hill said.

A huge part of camp is centered around teaching these kids good behavior and respect

“It’s extremely important for kids to have structure and to see martial arts is a way of life,” Dometrius Hill said.

There are plenty of affordable options to get moving this summer! There are half-day, full-day, weekly, and monthly signups. The summer camps are more than just martial arts, they go on field trips, do arts and crafts, read, etc. It’s a summer camp with everything included, plus martial arts and self-defense.

For more information and how you can sign up, visit Songham Martial Arts Academy’s Facebook Page or Website. They are located in Tyler off Broadway Ave.

