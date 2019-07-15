One Tank Trip: Animals and gators galore

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – This week we are kicking off our one tank trip series! We did the same thing last summer and now it’s back. It’s where we take you around East Texas on one tank of gas to fun and affordable places for you and your family to enjoy.

For this first adventure, we’re taking you inside the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in Grand Saline.

This is a place for all creatures, two-legged, four-legged and none. Those with a snout, a strut, and lots of smiles. You’ve got friends that like to stick their neck out for you and others that love cuddles.

You can see the large variety of animals in the video above. But the one that tops them all is the alligator. Here, you will get eerily close and see them swim, snap, and chomp during feeding times.

“We’ll ring the dinner bell, they’ll start swimming up and we’ll start feeding them,” Logan Daw, manager at East Texas Zoo and Gator Park, said. They hand feed these alligators at 10, 12, and 2 every day. The prehistoric creatures swim up and love to eat the chicken Logan throws out for them.

Sometimes Logan will get into the alligator habitat for the feeding times if it’s really busy. There are 26 grown alligators some up to 13 feet long in there with him.

“When I jump in, my first thing is don’t get eaten. Our biggest one is Domino. He doesn’t come out every day, but when he does, he’s really big. He’s probably about 1,200 pounds, 13 feet. I compare our hands next to one another and his hands are giant compared to mine.” Logan Daw

The goal is to educate families and get kids excited about these exotic animals. It’s a small family-owned business that just wants to share their passion with others.

“That’s one reason you keep coming back,” Amanda, a visitor, said. “There’s not a crowd, it’s way out here in the country. It’s a little hidden gem.”

“I would say about 90 percent of what we make goes right back into the park,” Logan said. “And for people who came last year and come now, they’ll see this place is putting the money right back into the park.” Logan Daw

Perhaps the best part is that this experience will only cost you 8 bucks a person. That’s cheaper than a movie ticket nowadays. That gets you into the park to see all the animals and the alligator feedings.

It’s located in Grand Saline, a little less than an hour road trip from Tyler. For more information, check out the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park’s Facebook page and their website and go have some fun with your family and friends this summer on a ONE TANK TRIP!