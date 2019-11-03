One person in custody after killing 1, injuring 3 in Nacogdoches shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has been taken into custody after shooting and killing one person and injuring three others, according to a video posted by Sheriff Jason Bridges with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

This took place in the area of Sandyland Circle in Nacogdoches off of CR 823.

Sheriff Bridges said there are no longer any threats to the area and the investigation is ongoing as they are receiving multiple phone calls about the shooter situation.

He says the condition of those injured is still unknown.

KETK will update as more information becomes available.