‘One of the worst things I’ve ever seen’: Texas woman killed by feral hogs outside home

ANAHUAC, Texas (KETK) – Investigators say feral hogs are to blame for killing a Texas woman outside a home where she worked as a caretaker.

Christine Rollins cared for an elderly couple at their home in the small town of Anahuac, just 40 miles east of Houston. Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Monday the 84-year-old woman she cared for was waiting for Rollins to arrive on Sunday. The woman went outside and found the 59-year-old Rollins in the front yard between her car and the front door.

Hawthorne said that Rollins had massive head trauma and many other injuries consistent with animal bites. An autopsy revealed she bled to death after an attack from feral hogs.

Authorities are unsure whether Rollins fell and was then attacked or if she was attacked first. Officially, the death is ruled an accident since she was not killed by a human.

“In my 35 years, I will tell you, it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” Hawthorne said.