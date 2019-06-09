One man in life-threatening condition after Saturday night Longview shooting

Longview Police Department

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - Longview police identify suspect responsible for Saturday night shooting that left one man in life-threatening condition.

At 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, shots were fired near the intersection of Pine Tree Road and Tenneryville Road.

Police identified the suspect as Brendan Austin, 23, of Longview.

Austin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. He was transported to the Gregg County Jail.

The man that had been shot by Austin was transported to a nearby medical center with life-threatening injuries.