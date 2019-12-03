One injured in Henderson gas plant fire on Tuesday morning

Breaking News
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday morning, the Henderson gas plant caught fire, but no cause as to what caused the fire has been given.

When deputies arrived on the scene at 10:00 a.m., they found two compressors on fire and immediately shut off the gas line.

The fire burned for roughly an hour before the fire was eventually burned off.

A worker was on the scene during the fire and was transported to a local hospital.

During that time, officials had CR 4402 shut down but the road is now back open with no threat.

