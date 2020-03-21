One dead, two injured in Gregg County head-on collision

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KEKT) – One person is dead and two are in serious condition after a head-on collision happened near Longview.

After 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning, troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck on SH-300, 8.8 miles southeast of Longview.

Preliminary reports revealed that the driver of a Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on SH-300 when they veered into the oncoming lane hitting a Buick Enclave head-on.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was identified as Aaron Barbosa-Valerio, 23, of Gilmer.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Buick Enclave was killed. The driver was identified as Cynthia Murry, 66, of Gilmer.

A passenger in the Buick, Rucker Murry, was transported to Longview Regional in serious condition.

Barbosa-Valerio was transported to Good Shepard Medical Center in Longview.

The crash remains under investigation.