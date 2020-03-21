Live Now
KETK News: Live at 5
Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

One dead after vehicle goes airborne and hits tree

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wreck_1454998654586.jpg

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after leaving the roadway and striking a tree, according to DPS.

After 6 a.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a wreck on SH-198, four miles northeast of Canton.

Preliminary reports indicated the driver of a Hyundai Sonata was traveling northeast and left the roadway after approaching a curve.

The vehicle continued to travel alongside a ditch when they struck a driveway. The car then went airborne until hitting a fencepost and stopped after hitting a tree.

The driver, Donald Long, 29, of Canton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar