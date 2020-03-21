One dead after vehicle goes airborne and hits tree

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after leaving the roadway and striking a tree, according to DPS.

After 6 a.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a wreck on SH-198, four miles northeast of Canton.

Preliminary reports indicated the driver of a Hyundai Sonata was traveling northeast and left the roadway after approaching a curve.

The vehicle continued to travel alongside a ditch when they struck a driveway. The car then went airborne until hitting a fencepost and stopped after hitting a tree.

The driver, Donald Long, 29, of Canton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.