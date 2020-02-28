Breaking News
Water main break causes massive flooding in Houston

One dead after head-on collision in Sabine County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead following a head-on collision in Sabine County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Texas DPS responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 184, about one and a half miles west of Hemphill.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota truck turned onto SH 184 from FM 1592 and was traveling east in the westbound lane when the driver was struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the truck was identified as Nancy Little, 68, of Hemphill. Little was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Misty Graffeo, 38, of Hemphill. Graffeo was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar