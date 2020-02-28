One dead after head-on collision in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead following a head-on collision in Sabine County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Texas DPS responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 184, about one and a half miles west of Hemphill.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota truck turned onto SH 184 from FM 1592 and was traveling east in the westbound lane when the driver was struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the truck was identified as Nancy Little, 68, of Hemphill. Little was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Misty Graffeo, 38, of Hemphill. Graffeo was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.