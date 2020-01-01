Nacogdoches woman dead after being struck by vehicle

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle.

At 9:00 p.m. on December 31, officers responded to a call that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Park St. and Crisp Rd.

Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian had died at the scene from injuries of the collision.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The identity of the driver has not been released yet.

Officers are still at the scene and drivers are urged to avoid the area and officials work to clear the road.

KETK will update with information as more becomes available.