Oncor offering free trees as part of Arbor Day

Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees across East Texas.

It’s the eighth year for the company’s “Tree’s Progam” where they encourage homeowners to clean the air, water, and save money by planting trees.

This year, the company will give 8,000 free trees to customers. You can get two trees per household from now until November 1.

This year Bur Oak, Cedar Elm, Mexican White Oak, Pecan, and Texas Redbud are being offered.

To reserve a tree, fill out the form on the Oncor partner website and they will contact you to complete the reservation process.