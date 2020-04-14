Oncor donating $1.7M to nonprofits affected by COVID-19

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Oncor announced a $1.7 million donation to community non-profits that are affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Funding will be focused on first responders, health care professionals, and vulnerable or heavily impacted populations such as seniors, children, homeless, and low income or displaced workers and families

“For more than 100 years, Oncor has upheld our commitment of serving and supporting Texas communities. And while we know firsthand how resilient these communities are, we also recognize the unparalleled impact of this pandemic and the challenges our communities and nonprofit partners are now facing. We are honored to do our part in helping to meet these needs through the donations announced today,” said Oncor CEO Allen Nye.

“Now, more than ever before, nonprofit organizations are on the frontlines of supporting individuals affected by the COVID-19 public health crisis, and financial support —from partners like Oncor— is critical to response and recovery efforts,” said Jennifer Sampson, CEO of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, one of the founding members of North Texas Cares. “This generous gift symbolizes the spirit of giving that is synonymous with Texas. We are grateful that Oncor has stepped in to help galvanize United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ —alongside United Way Chapters across the Lone Star State— rapid response to this crisis.”