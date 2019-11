WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse officials are responding to a crash where a pickup truck drove through a home Thursday morning.

According to local police, a call came in just before 10:30 a.m. about the accident in the 500 block of HWY 110 South.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story and KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.