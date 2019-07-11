Officials responding to 18-wheeler wreck on I-20 in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dealing with minor injuries after an 18 wheeler crashed Thursday morning, according to officials working the scene.

It happened early Thursday morning near the overpass of Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 271.

According to authorities at the scene, the driver of an 18-wheeler somehow lost control of the truck and veered off the road. There were two occupants inside the tractor trailer at the time of the crash.

Neither one was seriously injured. One unidentified passenger was taken to a Tyler hospital for observation.

The trailer was carrying protein shake powder as cargo. The exact events that led to the crash are still unknown at this time.

