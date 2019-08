TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A search is on for a dog that was trapped and then jumped down from a roof at a Smith County roofing company.

Firefighters were called to AVCO Roofing Company on Troup HWY just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Witnesses filmed the animal and noted confusion about where the dog had come from.

According to a witness, the dog did eventually jump down on its own and ran into the woods.

Officials are still trying to locate the animal and Animal Control has been notified.