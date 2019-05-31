NWS confirms five tornadoes hit Canton, seven across East Texas

CANTON, TX (KETK) - The National Weather Service confirmed on Friday that seven tornadoes touched down in East Texas on Wednesday, including five in Canton alone.

In Canton, two were rated EF-0s, two as EF-1s, and one as an EF-2.

Survey teams from the National Weather Service offices in Fort Worth as well as Shreveport had teams throughout the area examining damage and paths the systems left behind.

Tornado Locations in Van Zandt County

EF-0: CR 2213, moving east at 75 MPH. Damage to one home.

EF-0: North of FM 17 and I-20. Winds around 70 MPH; similar path from a tornado that struck in 2017 that made surveying a new path impossible.

EF-1: Developed near Canton High School then moved downtown. Several businesses damaged and the storm dissipated near I-20.

EF-1: 90 mile per hour winds where several trees were uprooted. Minor damage to one property along FM 17

EF-2: Several homes damaged, with the most significant being along CR 2502 and 2501. Significant roofing loss to many homes. One manufactured home was destroyed and tossed off its foundation. Winds reached up to 125 MPH.

Kemp/Mabank Tornado

EF-2: 120 mile per hour winds that struck the Cedar Creek Golf Course. A significant amount of trees uprooted, with many snapped in half. One house had roof ripped off as did an indoor swimming pool.

Winnsboro Tornado

EF-2: A large poultry farm was completely destroyed with numerous trees uprooted. One single-wide manufactured home was destroyed. The storm crossed SH 11 before dissipating.