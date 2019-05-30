NWS: 2 EF-1 tornadoes, 1 EF-2 tornado hit Canton area

CANTON, TX (KETK) - According to the National Weather Service, 3 tornadoes hit near the Canton area Wednesday afternoon.

2 have been rated as EF-1, and 1 is an EF-2, according to survey teams.

The larger storm hit near the town of Whitton, while the 2 smaller storms hit the city and just north of it.

The two systems blew through the area around 3:30 p.m. The NWS says all tornadoes are from the same storm, but should count as separate tornadoes.

Luckily, only minor injuries were reported.