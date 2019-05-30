Local News

NWS: 2 EF-1 tornadoes, 1 EF-2 tornado hit Canton area

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 05:21 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 05:21 PM CDT

NWS: 2 EF-1 tornadoes, 1 EF-2 tornado hit Canton area

CANTON, TX (KETK) - According to the National Weather Service, 3 tornadoes hit near the Canton area Wednesday afternoon. 

2 have been rated as EF-1, and 1 is an EF-2, according to survey teams. 

The larger storm hit near the town of Whitton, while the 2 smaller storms hit the city and just north of it. 

The two systems blew through the area around 3:30 p.m. The NWS says all tornadoes are from the same storm, but should count as separate tornadoes. 

Luckily, only minor injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News