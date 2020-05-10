Nursing home in Tyler hosts Mother’s Day parade for residents

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Staff members at the Rose Trail Nursing Home wanted to do something special for residents who haven’t seen their families in almost two months.

They hosted a Mother’s Day parade as family and friends rode by to see their moms and other residents.

While the cars couldn’t stop and no hugs were allowed, the love was plentiful.

“A lot of them have very involved families, which is a wonderful thing, but unable to see them for, again, we don’t know when this is going to end. It will just really boost their moral, help keep them healthy and positive as we try to get through this together as best we can,” said Keith Koehler, the administrator.

While nursing homes are being considered a hot spot for the coronavirus, employees want the public to know they are doing their best to take care of their loved ones as best they can and it’s moments like these that make working worth while.