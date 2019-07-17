NTSB finds loss of engine power as cause of Tyler plane crash that killed pastor, father of 5

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The NTSB released its final report on a July 2017 plane crash that killed two people, including a Brownsboro pastor.

The crash occurred on July 13, 2017, just after takeoff. The twin-engine plane’s crash site was just one-half mile from the end of the Tyler Pounds Airport runway.

It killed pilot William Robert Walls III and Pastor Trevor Morris. They were bound for Midland on a business trip. Morris left behind five children.

According to the report, the NTSB concluded that the plane lost engine power and it led to an uncontrolled descent. This was based on damage found at the scene that suggested the right engine was not operating at the time of impact.

The NTSB performed extensive tests on the engine and fuel pumps could not determine what would have caused the right engine to lose power.

“Testing of the right engine’s fuel control unit, fuel pump, propeller governor, and over-speed governor did not reveal any abnormities that would have accounted for the loss of power. The reason for the loss of right engine power could not be determined based on the available information.” NTSB Report

The Morris family has a pending wrongful death lawsuit against three different East Texas companies related to the crash.