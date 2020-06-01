Not all water parks reopen despite eased Abbott restrictions

Ernie, not last name given, plays in the water at the just re-opened city owned Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie, Texas, Friday, May 29, 2020. Water parks in Texas were allowed to reopen today. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (AP) — It may be days or weeks before some Texas water parks reopen, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s order allowing many to reopen Friday.

Earlier this week, Abbott loosened restrictions on water parks to allow 25% occupancy of their capacity, as well as shopping mall food courts with social distancing, adult recreational sports and driver’s education programs. It was another step in his phased reopening of statewide activities after the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

But not all water parks reopened immediately.

Schlitterbahn said it would not reopen its New Braunfels and Galveston until mid-June.

No opening date has been announced yet for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor parks in Arlington and Houston.

Splash Kingdom water park has opened in East Texas.