Non-profit given $5M to assist with East Texan’s electrical bills

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Hotter months are among us meaning higher electricty bills to cool homes. To help East Texans who may be struggling financially due to COVID-19 closures, the Greater East Texas Community Action Program is paying to keep the A/C running.

Residents are eligible based on income which will be reviewed from the past 30 days. That means those who have had recent reductions in finances due to COVID-19 may qualify.

“Its just going to get hotter, and we know that families are really in a mess when they don’t have lights, and there is a lot of anxiety and fear and uncertainty when people are worried about how they are going to keep the lights on and how they are going to remain cooler and at least have some degree of comfort in the next few months,” said Karen Swenson, Executive Director.

You can apply by mail or online at their website.