‘No Shave November’ comes to an end, awareness continues

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – ‘No Shave November’ has concluded their campaign, but that does not mean the support and awareness for men’s health has to stop.

“So there’s two different subsets. There’s ‘No Shave November’ which I wear a beard and ‘Movember’ is with a mustache and it’s to raise awareness for men’s health and that’s particularly for prostate cancer, testicular cancer,” said Dr. Ryan Owen, Urologist.

Dr. Owen has a personal connection with the campaign and supports every cause.

“My father has had prostate cancer and my grandfather had prostate cancer,” said Dr. Owen.

Fortunately, early detection helped his father and encourages others to be aware of their risk factors and how to get tested.

“Now, if there’s a family history or if the patient is African American, those are higher risk factors,” said Dr. Owen.

However, he says early screening can help save your life and if you’re reluctant, start thinking about others you are affecting.

“For men who are reluctant to come to the doctor, I would say, ‘You gotta man up’ It’s something that doesn’t just affect you, it affects your whole family, so by getting into the doctor, you’re actually taking care of your family, not just yourself,” said Dr. Owen.