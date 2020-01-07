No leads after SFA Softball field found vandalized

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The SFA softball field was left vandalized this week leading many with questions.

On Tuesday several people came out to fix the damage but SFA said it could take weeks to get the fields back in shape for use.

“We’ve had multiple people reach out trying to help, or wanting to help, and volunteer so while this is definitely an unfortunate situation it does give us a chance to kind of come together as a group and come together as a community to really support our softball program,” said Ryan Ivey, SFA Athletics Director. “I don’t know why somebody would do something like this and obviously they’re not real smart right now.”

If you know about the incident you are urged to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department.