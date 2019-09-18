Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding event held in Jacksonville on Sept. 28

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The 2nd annual Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding event will be hosting a benefit on Saturday, September 28 at the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena.

All proceeds will benefit the Youth Agriculture of Cherokee County.

Nicky Wheeler was a well-known stock contractor and bull rider who passed away in April 2018. He devoted his life to helping FFA and 4-H chapters over the state of Texas.

The wheeler family owns Fresh Country Fund Raising, a major fundraising company involved with FFA and 4-H chapters across the state.

The event kicks off Friday, September 27 at Sadlers Kitchen at 101 S Bonner Street in Jacksonville. The Bull Bash pre-party will begin with the Wayne Band starting at 7:30 p.m.

The 2nd annual bull riding event will begin at Jacksonville Rodeo Arena on September 28th at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be found HERE.

