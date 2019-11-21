Nicholas Pet Haven in need of holiday fosters

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven is a no-kill animal shelter and park in Tyler that’s home to hundreds of animals, and is asking for the community’s help.

The staff is primarily comprised of volunteers and gets a little light around the holidays, so the group is looking for fosters to help take care of their cats and dogs.











“Fosters help us learn a lot about the pets that we might not be able to learn otherwise,” said Alicia Lansford, a volunteer with Nicholas Pet Haven. “We’re able to care for them, but fosters can tell us more about how they interact with other animals and about their personality.”

Lansford says taking pets in can really be a special experience for the animal and for the family and can be done for either a long or short amount of time.

“The big requirements for fostering is that if it’s an outside dog there is a secure yard,” Lansford said. “If there are pets in the yard we want them to be up to date on their vaccinations, and then if they are one of the larger dogs we’re okay with that being an indoor-outdoor situation as long as the yard is secure they are warm and they have adequate shelter.”

The shelter says they’ll pay for food for the animal that is taken in as well, meaning all the pets need are love and comfort.

For more information on how you can help out, contact Nicholas Pet Haven.