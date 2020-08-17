Newborn reported missing last week from Smith County found safe

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A one-month-old newborn that was reported missing last week by Child Protective Services has been found safe.

Shari Pulliam, a CPS spokeswoman, said that Gatlyn Baker is “doing fine and in good health.” She also said that he was found late Saturday night.

Details about him being found are still coming in and Pulliam said that more information would be released soon.

According to a news release from CPS, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was granted custody of Baker, a male child born July 8, by Henderson County Family Court Judge, Nancy Adams Perryman on Tuesday.

When DPS attempted to remove the child, Chelsea Baker, the child’s mother, ran with him.

It is unclear at this time if Chelsea or Kenny Baker will face criminal charges.