New York Yankees send flowers in honor of fallen Panola County Deputy

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The New York Yankees have extended their personal condolences to those grieving the loss of Deputy Christopher Dickerson, who was shot and killed on duty back on New Year’s Eve.

The Yankees sent a bouquet of flowers with a message saying: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Dickerson family and PCSO. – The New York Yankees.

The flowers will be placed at the Peace Officer Memorial Monument. The Yankees send flowers and condolences to any police officer killed in the line of duty throughout the entire country.

The sheriff’s office says they have received tributes and prayers from around the world for Deputy Dickerson, including New York, Chicago, and Boston.

A man named Gregory Newsom has been arrested for the murder. A grand jury will have to indict him before the case can advance to court.