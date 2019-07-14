New skate park at Faulkner Park celebrates grand opening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Celebration was held at Faulkner Park Saturday morning when the newest skate park opened.

The skate park includes replacing the Noble E. Young Skatepark that opened in 1998.

“We have a park here in Tyler, but is it starting to kinda fall apart and get old so it’s great to have some new obstacles, stuff we don’t have already,” one skateboarder said.

The new park is 3,500 sq. ft. and first of multiple phases to Faulkner Park.

“We reached out to the community as part of our designs is to what do you want to see,” Mayor Martin Heines said.

The phase cost the city $200,000. The park hours are 6:30 am.m to 10:00 p.m.

For information on the skate park, click here.