New restaurant to open at People’s Petroleum Building in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new steak and seafood restaurant is set to open in downtown Tyler in one of the city’s most iconic buildings.

The owners of People’s Petroleum Building have announced that Prime 102, a restaurant featuring steak and seafood, will occupy the second floor. It will open later this fall for weekday lunches and dinner service from Monday through Saturday.

Operating Partner, Steve Barnhart, was introduced to the restaurant industry as a child, working alongside his grandmother at Kirby’s Steakhouse, on Greenville Avenue in Dallas. He went on to spend 14 years with Del Frisco’s Dbl. Eagle Steakhouse, opening both the New York City and Philadelphia locations. He then went on to assist in fine tuning the reopening of Tavern on the Green in New York City in 2015.

“I’ve traveled all over the country opening restaurants, but I’m happy to have finally landed in beautiful Tyler, Texas! I recently purchased a home in the Azalea District and I’m here to stay.” Operating Partner, Steve Barnhart

Inside will also be The Corner Bar @ Prime 102, which will provide a place to meet for cocktails and casual dining. Barhart said that his philosophy is “that we are all here to serve and that people are what it’s all about and he is committed to ensuring that guests at Prime 102 receive a first-rate dining experience.

Garnett Brookshire, one of the owners of People’s Petroleum Building said in a statement “We are so pleased to have Steve Barnhart at the helm of Prime 102 and are convinced that this will be a wonderful addition to our Downtown Square.”