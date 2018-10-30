Local News

New Orleans rapper killed in shooting outside Waffle House

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 08:29 AM CDT

NEW ORLEANS, Louisana (WDSU) - A New Orleans rapper who was highlighted by Rolling Stone as "one of the 10 artists you need to know" in 2016" was shot and killed overnight outside a Waffle House.

The deadly shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Waffle House in the 2900 block of Elysian Field Avenue.

Relatives identified the victim as Theodore Jones, known as Young Greatness.

New Orleans police said gunfire broke out and officers found the victim face down in the street with a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim's vehicle was taken by the shooters, officials said.

Jones' mother, Jeanine Rose, said her son was in New Orleans for a funeral and was supposed to have been back in Atlanta on Sunday.

Rose said her son graduated from Kennedy High in 2002, was never violent and did not carry a gun. His breakout single "Moolah" earned Jones a gold plaque.

He was last signed to Cash Money, the record label founded by Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams. Jones' predecessors at the label include Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake.

According to Rolling Stone's profile of Jones in 2016, the rapper's hit "Moolah" has more than 3 million YouTube streams and 2 million SoundCloud plays.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

Additional details were not released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

