CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The ‘Code Red’ alert system in Cherokee County is undergoing a transition from Rave Mobile Safety to a new system.

If you live within the area and are a current subscriber to the alert system, officials have asked that you update your information through the new system.

If you do not receive ‘Code Red’ alerts, they ask that you subscribe to receive the notifications in case of an emergency.

You can sign up or update your information HERE.