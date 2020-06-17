New Boston woman arrested in connection with May Bowie Co. house fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a May residential fire that injured a person living in the home.

Sherelle Hurd, 33, of New Boston was arrested Saturday by New Boston Police on trespassing warrants. Later Saturday, she was transferred to Bi-State Justice Center.

On Monday, the New Boston Fire Marshal Scottie Taylor obtained a warrant for Hurd’s arrest in connection with the fire.

It happened around noon on May 21st at a home located at 1002 Daniels Chapel Road, just outside New Boston, Texas.

According to Taylor, Hurd lived in the house with the occupant and they became engaged in a disagreement. The occupant allegedly told Hurd was told to get out, so allegedly Hurd set fire to the bedroom she was occupying and left the scene.

Taylor said witnesses reported that Hurd told people she was going to burn the house down with him in it.

The occupant inside the home was first taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital but was transferred to the burn unit at UAMS Children’s Hospital in Little Rock the next day, but has since been released.