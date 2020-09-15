New Amazon facility in Forney creates job opportunities for East Texans

FORNEY, Texas (KETK) – A new Amazon fulfillment center in Forney set to open in July of 2021 opens the door to over 500 job opportunities for people in the North and East Texas area.

This is the second facility Amazon is building in Forney, yet its first fulfillment center. The company previously committed to opening a 200,000 square foot delivery station. They’re just finishing up the final process of construction.

The notice and the visibility of Forney have taken off within recent years. Their first major installment was a Goodyear Logistics Distribution Center.

The Amazon fulfillment center broke ground weeks ago. According to City Manager, Anthony Carson, the building will be 1,200,00 square feet. It is expected to open in July of 2021 at 1475 Akron Way.

“Certainly the job creation is a plus and just the notice and the visibility of Forney has really taken off. Our first project here was a Goodyear distribution center, we have amazon which is getting ready to open now, and then the one across the street which is gonna be a million two hundred thousand square feet. It certainly brought companies to notice Forney.” Anthony Carson, Forney City Manager

The 200,000 square foot Amazon delivery center is located right next door. Delivery stations will power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from the Amazon’s fulfillment center, and then transported to delivery vehicles. The delivery station will create over 100 full-time and part-time jobs. For more information visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

Carson said other key industrial players are also taking notice. Several companies have called Carson in regard to building light manufacturing, fulfillment, or distribution centers. Amid the pandemic, he said his staffing has remained busy.

“Our staffing has been busy during months where you probably would have seen a downturn. We’ve not seen that in Forney. In fact, our sales tax collection has been up for the year, we’re up almost 18% from last year. I think you’re seeing that Forney is a very vibrant community,” said Carson.

With the reality of business making its way to the area, Carson said this can mean plenty of other job opportunities for the people of North and East Texas.

If you’re interested in applying, you can visit Amazon’s job application website.