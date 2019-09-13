NEVER FORGET: Brook Hill senior organizes 9/11 remembrance ceremony

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — For many of the students at The Brook Hill School, they weren’t even alive when the terror attack of September 11, 2001 happened. Some were only a few months old.

But his young age on that day didn’t stop senior and class president Cole Fitzgerald from wanting to honor those who lost their lives on that day.

Fitzgerald took it upon himself to organize a remembrance ceremony for his entire school.

Five different students read a timeline of the events from that day.

Words of those who lost their lives, that should never be forgotten.

After the event timeline, students lowered the flagpole in the center of campus to half-staff, and a group sang the national anthem.

As a moment of silence was held, a generation that has no memory of that tragic day in our nation’s history, learned the importance of such history.

In remembrance of the four separate attacks, the Brook Hill Cannon Guard members rendered four cannon salutes.

When asked how old he was when 9/11 happened, Fitzgerald said he was just two months old.