TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Net Health is asking for your help as we ring in the new year by donating blood to those who need it.

This Thursday they are partnering with Carter Blood Care to host a blood drive in the Net Health parking lot (815 North Broadway Avenue) from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

All blood donations will benefit up to three people in the future and as a thank you, donors will receive a free box of Girl Scout cookies.