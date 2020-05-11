NET Health release new COVID-19 numbers

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – NET Health confirmed new cases in East Texas for six of the seven counties they cover. To follow the complete cases count in East Texas visit the live blog.

Smith County

Four new cases were reported in Smith County bringing the total to 178. Recovered individuals are determined by a patient’s physician which includes 59.5% of the cases in Smith County at 106 people. Of the total number of cases, 32 people are hospitalized. Smith County still sits at four deaths.

Gregg County

Gregg County jumped 12 cases bringing the total to 131. There are 48 recoveries which make up 36.6% of the total number. According to NET Health, there are no Gregg County residents hospitalized. Gregg county still sits at two deaths.

Henderson County

Henderson County reported three more cases bringing the total to 46. Eight people have recovered which make up 17.4% of the total cases. There are no hospitalizations or deaths according to NET Health.

Van Zandt County

Van Zandt County reported no new cases and is still at 18. They have nine recoveries which is 50% of their total. Their one reported death is out of Murchison.

Anderson County

Two cases were reported in Anderson County bringing the total to 50. They have nine people recovered which make up 18% of the total number of cases. No deaths or hospitalizations from COVID-19 have happened in Anderson County.

Wood County

Wood County reported one new case bringing the total to 15. They also have nine recoveries which is 60% of the total number of cases. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.