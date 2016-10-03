Net Health providing free breast cancer screenings

In observance of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) encourages women across East Texas who do not have health insurance and who need to have a regularly scheduled mammogram to visit the NET Health Center for Healthy Living, located at the intersection of Frankston Highway (US Highway 155 South) and Walton Road in southwest Tyler.

The NET Health Center for Healthy Living provides cancer screening services for uninsured and underinsured women over the age of 40 or who have been referred to the Center for Healthy Living by their doctor and can receive assistance through the Susan G. Komen Grant. These free cancer support services are available every Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

NET Health is hosting a Zumbathon-Party in Pink, Saturday October 22 from 9 a.m- 1 p.m. Zumba, healthy cooking demos, and prizes will be provided. Registration is $10 and proceeds will go toward funding services offered by NET Health.