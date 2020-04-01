NET Health confirm additional case in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health confirmed an additional case in Smith County, bringing the total to 37.
A total of five cases were confirmed on Tuesday in Smith County. Three of the individuals had traveled outside East Texas recently with the remaining exposed to community spread.
That brings the total to 98 in East Texas.
- Smith County – 37, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 6
- Angelina County – 5
- Nacogdoches County – 4
- Polk County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Cherokee County – 4
- Rusk County – 4
- Cass County – 2
- Upshur County – 2
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Harrison County – 3
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 3
- Morris County – 1
- Panola County – 2
- San Augustine County – 1
- Wood – 1