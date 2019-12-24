Neal’s Wheels collected over 100 bikes to be distributed to East Texas children

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Neal’s Wheels concluded this holiday season, donating over 100 bikes to the Salvation Army who has a mission that no child should go without Christmas.

Throughout the month of December, KETK collected bikes with the help of generous East Texas community members.

Thanks to everyone in the area, a child will wake up Christmas morning with a brand new bike and a smile on their face.

Neal’s Wheels has partnered with the Salvation Army for over a decade, providing bikes to the community and local children.

This year, over 100 bikes were collected and are now to be unwrapped on December 25th.

“Even though today is our final day for distribution of our angel tree program the salvation army is still out at Christmas eve to collect the red kettle and reminder that every dollar we get in smith county stays here year-round,” said Captain Nicole Parker.