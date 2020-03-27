Neal McCoy to stream second free concert Friday night

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the second time in two weeks, East Texas native and country music singer Neal McCoy will be streaming a free concert live.

Friday’s performance will be on his Facebook page and will start at 6:30 p.m. It will be called the Karaoke Kickin’ Corona Concert.

McCoy said that his goal for the concert would be two million views online. Last Friday’s performance reached over 200,000.

KETK will be monitoring the concert tonight and will share it from our Facebook page as well!

