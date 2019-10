TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Josh Turner will not be performing at CityFest in Tyler later this week and will be replaced by Neal McCoy.

The late replacement comes after a bus carrying the road crew for Josh Turner plunged off a cliff back on September 19. One person was killed while seven were seriously injured.

The crash followed a concert in California and Turner postponed the rest of his tour appearances for the month.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.