National Nurse Day: Celebrating those fighting on the front lines

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – It’s National Nurse Day and during this pandemic, they have been the undisputed heroes of our nation.

Chief Nursing Officer Teresa Halcomb has been a nurse for 35 years and knew from a young age she wanted to help others.

“From the time I was six years old I knew I wanted to be a nurse,” she said. “I went to nursing school at the University of Texas at Tyler and Paris Junior College.”

Despite it being a national holiday for her choice of career, Halcomb expressed how proud she is of her staff every day.

“Even though it’s been a challenging time for us, I’ve seen nothing short really of the fearlessness, the selflessness, the compassion, the collaboration, and really just the commitment to our patients and to each other. I’ve watched nursing make some of the smallest moments meaningful for their patients. I can’t tell you how much I thank our nurses for their courage really and their persistence,” said Halcomb.

Halcomb grew up in East Texas and is grateful for the community that she lives in.

“I want to thank our community for all the recognition this year that they’ve shown us, it’s just been incredible,” she said.

Despite the difficult times, long shifts, and unsafe conditions, Halcomb has found positivity during this pandemic. She believes the hard conditions have provided new opportunities and lessons learned which nurses can benefit from in the future.

“It’s been an opportunity for nursing and I believe we’ve learned how to do things more virtually and more efficiently,” she said. “I believe we’ve learned new best practices out of this that I think will change the way we deliver healthcare for nursing forever.”

Currently, there are more than 212,000 nurses working in the state of Texas with more volunteering there time to help during the coronavirus crisis.