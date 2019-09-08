NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: Tyler enhances community and law enforcement relationships through kick-off event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police and Fire Department were at Bergfeld Park on Saturday to kick off their annual National Night Out event

The kick-off event had food, cotton candy, bounce houses, face painting, and vendors from East Texas. Community members were introduced to law enforcement officers and firefighters where they learned how the first responders protect the community.

“That’s one of our main responsibilities. You know we go out there and we do law enforcement every day but we also have an obligation to be a partner. Understanding that we can’t be everywhere all the time.so we need individuals in the community to help us with crime enforcement,” said Police Chief, Jimmy Toler.

The official National Night Out happens on October 1, where first responders invite the community out to enjoy activities and get to know the officers who protect them.