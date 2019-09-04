NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: Longview kick-off event enhances relationship between community and first responders

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Longview Police Department wants to get to know you better, not behind bars or in cuffs, but in your own backyard for the National Night Out event.

Tonight previewed the event that takes place on October 1 where community members can meet their local law enforcement.

“They come out, it’s just a good time for them to get charged up and ready for their parties in October,” says Kristie Brian with the Longview Police Department.

The annual National Night Out is an event where people in the community, come out and hold a party in their own neighborhoods, as a way to get to know each other better.

“I think it’s really important to know your neighbors for the safety of your children so that you have more eyes watching out for you and your family, for the safety of your property,” explains Misty Amaya, with the Longview Chamber of Commerce.

The kick-off featured food, vendors, games, and even Woody from Toy Story showed up for a chance to meet with local law enforcement.

“It gives them a comfort level to know they can make that call, that they can trust that someone is going to come out and talk to them and deal with the problem that their reporting,” says Gregg County Sheriff, Maxey Cerliano.

During the National Night Out event, community members will get the chance to talk with first responders.

“Knowing who your policemen {are}, and get to know you. When you see them on the street, or they’re called into your neighborhood, they already know what your neighborhood is like,” says Glenda Johnson, a Longview resident.

Last year, Longview placed 12th highest in the nation for the number of people who participated in the event. This year, they are hoping to place in the top 10.