National Drug Take-Back day held Saturday for a chance to turn in unused or expired medications

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, National RX Drug Take-Back Day is held to promote turning in your unused or expired medications for safe disposal.
Multiple places around East Texas will host the take-back day from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. where they will accept all medications, but no sharps or aerosols.
The locations are:
- Brookshire’s at Rice Road in Tyler
- U.T. Health Science Center at Tyler
- Jacksonville Police Department
- Athens Police Department
- Kilgore Police Department
- Hallsville Police Department
- Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
Permanent medication drop off locations can be found HERE.