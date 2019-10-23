National Drug Take-Back day held Saturday for a chance to turn in unused or expired medications

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, National RX Drug Take-Back Day is held to promote turning in your unused or expired medications for safe disposal.

Multiple places around East Texas will host the take-back day from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. where they will accept all medications, but no sharps or aerosols.

The locations are:

  • Brookshire’s at Rice Road in Tyler
  • U.T. Health Science Center at Tyler
  • Jacksonville Police Department
  • Athens Police Department
  • Kilgore Police Department
  • Hallsville Police Department
  • Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Permanent medication drop off locations can be found HERE.

