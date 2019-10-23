National Drug Take-Back day held Saturday for a chance to turn in unused or expired medications

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, National RX Drug Take-Back Day is held to promote turning in your unused or expired medications for safe disposal.

Multiple places around East Texas will host the take-back day from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. where they will accept all medications, but no sharps or aerosols.

The locations are:

Brookshire’s at Rice Road in Tyler

U.T. Health Science Center at Tyler

Jacksonville Police Department

Athens Police Department

Kilgore Police Department

Hallsville Police Department

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Permanent medication drop off locations can be found HERE.