Nacogdoches woman killed when car hits tree, was not wearing seatbelt

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches woman was killed in a car crash Tuesday morning after the driver went too fast around a curve and struck a tree, according to Officer Jean Dark.

The crash occurred on FM 241 just before 8 a.m., roughly five miles south of Alto.

The driver, 18-year-old Oscar Alejandro Ibarra, was traveling too fast around a curve given the wet road conditions, lost control and struck a tree. Ibarra and his front-seat passenger Brittany Lynnel Tucker, 31, were uninjured in the crash.

Two passengers in the back were seriously injured in the wreck and were not wearing seatbelts, according to Darl. They were identified as Esperanza Chavez Veliz, 59, and Maria Linda Lira, 66, both of Nacogdoches.

They were both transported to UT Health-Tyler where Veliz later died of her injuries. Lira remains in serious, but stable, condition.