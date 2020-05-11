Nacogdoches teen arrested for hitting 10-year-old with a jet ski

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) The Nacogdoches County game wardens have made an arrested in a recent jet ski accident that left a 10-year-old in critical condition.

Michael James Dean Ries, 19, of Nacogdoches, has been charged with a third-degree felony. He was arrested and booked on May 7.

According to local police, back on May 6, first responders were sent to the scenic overlook off Farm-to-Market Road 225.

When they arrived, they found a 10-year-old hit in Lake Nacogdoches, and he had to be life-flighted to a Fort Worth hospital in critical condition.

Investigators later found the jet ski abandoned on the west side of the lake.

Nacogdoches County game warden Randy Stovall says the child is now in stable condition at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Officials have not released the name of the injured child.

Other charges could be added for Ries, but that is up to the District Attorney’s office.