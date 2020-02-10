Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman with mental illness

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

Lindal Christine Wheeler, 67, was last seen leaving her residence at the 700 block of CR 154 in Nacogdoches and has a history of mental illness.

Wheeler is described as a white female standing 5’3″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes with black hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans, carrying a black purse with socks on but no shoes.

She is believed to have been trying to visit family members in San Augustine and has been known to hitchhike, according to officials.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Linda Wheeler, please contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936)560-7777.