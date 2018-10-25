BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Tyler police searching for subjects in connection to pharmacy burglaries

Local News

Nacogdoches Police release identities of suspect, victim in Wednesday night shooting

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 10:52 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 02:58 PM CDT

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) - Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening homicide.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the 2800 black of Pearl Street around seven Wednesday night.

At the University Club Apartments, officers found Michael Brucks, 19, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Upon further investigation, police determined the suspect, Paul Gutierrez, 20, left the scene and was located walking down the roadway.

Witnesses say the two men were acquaintances.

Police say two two were "horse playing" with a rifle. At some point during this time, while both the victim and suspect had their hands on the rifle, it discharged striking the victim in the head.

Gutierrez is currently in Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App