Nacogdoches Police release identities of suspect, victim in Wednesday night shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) - Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening homicide.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the 2800 black of Pearl Street around seven Wednesday night.

At the University Club Apartments, officers found Michael Brucks, 19, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Upon further investigation, police determined the suspect, Paul Gutierrez, 20, left the scene and was located walking down the roadway.

Witnesses say the two men were acquaintances.

Police say two two were "horse playing" with a rifle. At some point during this time, while both the victim and suspect had their hands on the rifle, it discharged striking the victim in the head.

Gutierrez is currently in Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.